The country recorded 2,103 new cases of coronavirus infection in the fresh update. The new cases were found after the PCR tests conducted on 9,805 people in the last 24 hours.

In the same period, 2,858 persons restored their normal health.

With the latest record, the total number of coronavirus infection has reached 215,020 in the country. Similarly, the number of people being free of coronavirus has reached 185,638, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Currently, there are 28,106 active cases of coronavirus in the country. Similarly, 717 infected people are staying in quarantine and 25,347 in home isolation. Among the infected ones, 380 are receiving treatment at ICU and 62 in ventilator.

So far, more than 1.63 million people have undergone PCR tests.

A total of 17 persons lost their lives to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry stated.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 1,229 new cases of coronavirus in the latest update. Among them, 513 are women and 716 men. There are 12,441 active cases of coronavirus in Kathmandu, 2,244 in Lalitpur and 989 in Bhaktapur districts.

Kathmandu district so far lost 312 people to Covid-19 while Bhaktapur 81 and Lalitpur 89.

Source: National News Agency Nepal