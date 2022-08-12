General

A total of 2,187 new factories have been registered in the Cottage and Small Industries Office, Sarlahi, in the fiscal year 2078/079 BS. Of them, 1,541 factories are agriculture-based.

Chief of the Office, Jitendra Kishor Gupta, said 415 factories are service oriented while 231 others belong to the production sector from among the registered ones.

Gupta stated that the number of new factories getting registered in the last fiscal year 244 more than the previous fiscal year.

Likewise, the Office collected Rs 29.1 million in revenue in the last fiscal year for the registration fees from those factories.

According to the Office, more than 5,400 women and 36,000 men are employed in the cottage and small industries in Sarlahi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal