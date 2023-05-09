General

At least 22 people including 10 women and three children were killed and 31 others injured when a passenger bus felt from a bridge at Khargone district in the India’s state of Madhya Pradesh today.

The bus heading towards Indore fell off after breaking through the railing of the bridge on the Borad River near Dongargaon, about 34-KM away from the district headquarters, media reports said quoting police sources.

It said that the accident took place when the driver of the bus, which was carrying more than 50 passengers, lost his control over the steering. Rescue operations are on with the help of local villagers till filling of the report.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and joined the rescue operations.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation package for the families those who were killed and injured in the tragic bus accident.

According to the package, four lakhs Rupee will be given to each of the family of the killed passenger and Rupee 50,000 each to those who are 'seriously' injured and Rupee 25,000 each to the people with minor injuries. The state government will also bear the costs of treatment of the injured passengers.

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has announced today that a compensation of Rupee two lakhs each will be given to the families of those who died in the accident.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha