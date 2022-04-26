General

As many as 22,421 candidates have filed nominations for the May 13 local level elections in Lumbini province.

According to the information published by the Election Commission Nepal (ECN) today, 404 candidates have filed nominations for the post of mayor and 285 for deputy mayor of the municipalities in the province.

Likewise, 546 candidates registered their nominations for chairperson and 420 for vice-chairperson of the rural municipalities, shared EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel.

As shared, 5,102 candidates filed their candidatures for wards chairperson in the province. Altogether, 3,886 candidates filed their candidacies for women member, 3,603 for Dalit women member and 8,175 for member in Lumbini.

Source: National News Agency Nepal