Tribute has been paid to CPN (UML) leader, late Man Mohan Adhikari, today on the occasion of 22nd Memorial Day of founder chairperson of CPN (UML).

Deputy Prime Minister and CPN (UML) General Secretary, Ishwor Pokharel, and other leaders reached Lalitpur-based Man Mohan Memorial Foundation and extended tribute to the first elected Communist Prime Minister and the then Chairperson of the party, late Adhikari.

Other programmes to mark the 22nd Memorial Day of late Adhikari were not organised due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairperson of the Foundation, Pokharel said that the ideology, thoughts, norms and values propounded by leader Adhikari are equally exemplary and relevant even today for every member of the Communist Party.

A press release issued by General Secretary Pokharel reads, "Simple and decent life are the most valuable qualities he established in the communist movement of Nepal."

"On this special day, I wish may this day will give energy to all the leaders and cadres of the CPN (UML) to remain united and active in the party activities", says Pokharel in the press statement.

Former Prime Minister Adhikari had passed away on April 26, 1999 at the age of 78.

Source: National News Agency Nepal