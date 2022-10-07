Games

Twenty-three categories under various 10 sports as part of the 9th National Games have been cancelled. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Gandaki Province on October 14-20.

For the tournament, the participation of at least four teams is mandatory. In case of failure to meet the rules, some sports will be cancelled. The cancelled sports include archery, golf, paragliding, swimming, weightlifting, shooting, gymnastics, squash, soft tennis and judo, said the organiser, the National Sports Council.

Source: National News Agency Nepal