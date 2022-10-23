General

Twenty-three people were injured in a bus accident at Madhyabindu Municiplity-11 in East Nawalparasi last night. The bus with registration number Na 7 Kha 415 met with an accident at the place. It was heading towards Dhangadhi from Kathmandu.

Twenty-three out of 50 passengers were injured when the bus overturned due to brake failure on the right side of the East-West highway, said Superintendent of Police Santosh Pathak, the Information Officer at the District Police Office, East Nawalparasi.

The injured passengers have been taken to Madhyabindu Hospital and of the 23 casualties 18 have been discharged from hospital after general treatment. Five of the injured passengers have been referred to the Purano Medical College hospital.

Police have taken the bus driver under control.

Source: National News Agency Nepal