Health & Safety

Twenty-three Nepalis died of coronavirus infection in different countries including 20 persons in India this week.

Coordinator of Health Committee under the Non-Resident Nepali Association, Dr Sanjeev Sapkota, said that 20 Nepalese in India, two in Kuwait and one in Qatar died from coronavirus this week.

Also the member of Health Committee in New Delhi, Dr Sagar Poudel, working at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, shared that 10 Nepalis died in New Delhi while 10 others at different places of India. Most of them are of under 50 years.

With this, 372 Nepalis living in 21 different countries in the world lost their lives from coronavirus. Number of Nepalis in 45 countries infected with the virus has reached 68,506 so far.

Of them, 64,744 people have recovered from the virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal