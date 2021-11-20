Games, sports

Twenty-four cricketers have been summoned for closed camp training under the Sudur Paschim Provincial Level selection of the WAIWAI Under-19 National Cricket Tournament.

The cricketers who have excelled in the provincial level selection competition have been called for closed camp training, said Secretary of the Sudur Paschim Provincial Cricket Association, Tejprakash Bhatta. On the basis of the best performance in the selection competition, the selection committee has drawn the list of the last 24 cricketers and submitted it to the Provincial Cricket Association.

In the selection competition, teams from eight districts of the far western region participated and Kanchanpur defeated Kailali to clinch the title.

Rahul Chand, Anurag Singh, Milan Bohara, Akash Chand, Hemant Dhami, Ashish Bhatt, Arjun Singh Saund, Rahul Bhandari, Kailash Air, Anil Thapa and Sanjay Bohara are among the players called for the closed camp training. Similarly, Khadak Bahadur Bohara, Bhupendra Chand, Naren Bhatt, Sher Malla, Narayan Joshi, Naren Saund, Arjun Saund, Vasant Karki, Sangeet Budhathoki, Deepak Tamata, Virendra Bam, Virendra Nath and Gajendra Bohara have also been called for closed camp training.

The closed camp training is underway in Mahendranagar of Kanchanpur since Friday, said provincial coach Khemraj Bhatta.

The national under-19 cricket tournament is being organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal in Kathmandu from November 23.

Source: National News Agency Nepal