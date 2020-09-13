General

A total of 243 Nepalis working and living in different countries around the world have died of Corona Virus. Last week alone, 43 Nepalis died of the deadly virus, according to Non-Resident Nepalis Association.

Since March, 41 Nepalis have died in Saudi Arabia, said NRNA health committee coordinator Dr Sanjib Sapkota. This takes the death toll in Saudi Arabia to 52 so far. Two more Nepalis died of COVID-19 in Qatar last week.

As of Saturday, 90,736 Nepalis have tested positive to Corona Virus in 40 different countries.

Meanwhile, 61,710 Nepalis have been rescued from 30 different countries at the joint initiative of NRNA, diplomatic mission and other associations. Likewise, the bodies of 300 Nepalis who died of different reasons abroad have been brought back to the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal