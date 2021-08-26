Health & Safety

A total of 2,423 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 2,052 cases were identified while conducting PCR tests on 9,702 individuals and 381 cases after antigen tests on 2,433 individuals.

The Health Ministry further shared 1,929 infected patients go recovery in the past 24 hours. Similarly, 26 infected patients died of the virus infection today. With this, deaths caused by virus infection has reached 10,638 in the country.

The total number of virus infection reached 754,915 till today and of them, 705,893 recovered from the infection.

Ministry further confirmed that there are 38,384 active cases of the virus infection in the country. Moreover, 35,354 infected people are in home isolation while 3,030 in community based isolation centres.

Of the total infected patients, 620 are undergoing treatment under the support of ICU and 165 with ventilator in the country, Ministry added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal