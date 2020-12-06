Fashion

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has given the Chinese contractor North West Company a deadline of 25 days to complete the Gautam Buddha international airport. Addressing the project chief and company representatives during an onsite inspection on Saturday, he said “I am giving you homework for 25 days, and I want it back completed from both the project chief and contractor.”

On the occasion, he also expressed the confidence that the airport would become the number one among the national pride projects, following its completion. The Tourism Minister said that Nepali human resource should be used to complete the remaining task of equipment installation at the airport, that is incomplete as foreign technicians are unable to come to Nepal due to the pandemic.

Project Chief Prabesh Adhikari said 92 per cent of the work has been completed and the remaining work is stuck as personnel to work on it are abroad. The civil work continued even during the lockdown.

Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yadav Koirala, also stressed on the need to complete the project as per the schedule.

Source: National News Agency Nepal