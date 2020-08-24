General

Twenty five families at Phafukhola in Bagchaur municipality-12 of the district have been so far displaced as the landslide has put the entire village at high risk. The displaced families are taking a shelter at Deupur-based Durga Saraswati Secondary School. Three houses in the village were swept away by a landslide triggered by monsoon rains on August 19.

The village has approximately 550 houses and over 50 percent of the houses in the village are reeling under vulnerable condition due to landslide.

Houses have been submerged and columns of water erupted in the village, said local resident Bir Singh Dandi. “I heard that a landslide occurred in the place 100 years ago,” he said.

The landslide victims have complained that they have yet to get any reliefs. “The displaced have neither foods to eat nor clothes to wear. How can we survive without basic facilities,” said a landslide victim Padam Khatri. The landslide at the area has caused a huge loss and data collection of the damages was underway, said Dipak Kumar Oli, ward chair of Bagchaur municipality-12. “Initiations will be taken for reliefs to the victims.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal