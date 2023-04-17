A total of 25 journalists, including the
family members of deceased ones, here today received Taka 7.20 lakh as
financial assistance from Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust (BJWT)
constituted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Of them, three were given cheques for Taka five lakh on treatment purposes
while 22 other journalists', hardest-hit by Covid-19 pandemic, got Taka 2.20
lakh.
The cheques were distributed at a function held at the office conference hall
of Deputy Commissioner (DC) today.
DC Shamim Ahmed accompanied by Additional DC Kolyan Chowdhury and President
of Rajshahi Press Club Saidur Rahman distributed the bank cheques.
Addressing the ceremony, DC Shamim Ahmed said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is
media-friendly and the formation of BJWT is a very much benevolent task for
the journalists.
He also said the nationwide development programmes have become visible and
urged the journalists to highlight the development and successes of the
government through their objective reporting.
Journalist Saidur Rahman said this financial assistance will contribute a lot
towards improving the level of confidence of the working journalists as the
Premier stands beside them by enhancing her helping hand.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha