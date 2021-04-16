General

A total of 25 hectares forest is destroyed by wild fire in Langtang National Park. The fire broke out at different nine adjoining forests has destroyed trees, saplings and wild animals. The fires had broken out in the national park last month.

According to conservation officer Sushma Rana, the forests in Dhunche, Thade, Ramche, Lokil, Juredhunga, Bharkhu and Kalika of Rasuwa district, Ghyangphedi of Nuwakot district and Panchpokhari areas of Sindhupalchok district are adversely affected by the forest fire.

Ranger Ramesh Basnet of the National Park shared that they were effortful to lessen the risk of forest fire but the dry season remains always challenge to them. However, a detail damage of the wildlife due to forest fire is yet to be confirmed. The park is abode of hundreds of species of animals and insects.

It is said the national park is home to 46 species of mammals and 250 species of birds.

Source: National News Agency Nepal