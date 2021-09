General

Twenty five people at Aarughat Rural Municipality in Gorkha district have been infected with scrub typhus, said the rural municipality.

Chief of the health section, the rural municipality, Bijaya Shahi confirmed the people infected with the disease. “With the onset of monsoon, the caseload has increased. Twenty five people are confirmed of having been infected with the disease so far since mid-July,” he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal