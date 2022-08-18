General

As many as 25 students were injured when a boat capsized in the Rapti River of Dang today. According to District Police Office Chief, Suresh Kafle, among the injured, three are being treated at Lamahi.

The overloaded boat met with the accident at around 9:00 am today as it was en route to Rajpur-7 from Lamahi municipality-9 carrying students of the Sikta Secondary School at Rajpur. According to the police, the boat was carrying three to four times more people than its capacity.

Those under treatment are Manish BK (grade six), 13, of Taruliya, Lamahi-9, Rima Ramjali, 12, of the same grade and Sandip BK (grade nine), 16. Condition of remaining students is said to be normal. The students have got their belongings damaged in the accident. Locals took no time to undertake rescue efforts once they noticed the happening of the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal