Health & Safety, medical

A total of 252 new COVID-19 cases and four fresh fatalities have been reported in the Gandaki State in the past 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 caseload in the State has reached 6,711, informed Gandaki State Health Directorate’s Director and Gandaki State COVID-19 Control and Prevention Programme’s Spokesperson Dr Binodbindu Sharma.

Dr Sharma shared that four people contracting the Coronavirus succumbed to the infection today morning, taking the death toll in the State to 67. The deceased were 77-year-old man from Kawasoti in Nawalparasi and 73-year-old man from Gaidakot, Nawalparasi. Both of them were receiving treatment at the Chitwan Medical College in Chitwan district.

Likewise, a 78-year-old woman from Pokhara Metropolitan City-15 in Kaski district and a 55-year-old man from Pokhara Metropolitan City-5 lost their lives due to the flu-like infection, informed Dr Sharma, adding that both were being treated at different health facilities in Pokhara.

Source: National News Agency Nepal