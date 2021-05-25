General

The 2565th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha- Buddha Jayanti- is being observed across the country by commemorating his contribution to the establishment of world peace.

Buddha, regarded as the ninth incarnation of Lord Bishnu, was born on Shukla purnima of Baisakha month in the Lunar calendar. There is a coincidence that the dates (lunar calendar) the Buddha got birth, wisdom, and mahaparinirvan (passing away) fall same. The Buddhist communities in the world including Nepal observe the Day with much reverence.

The birth anniversary of Buddha, the apostle of non-violence and peace, is being observed with limited spiritual leaders and gurus at monasteries in view of the prohibitory orders enforced to contain COVID-19 this year.

Grand programmes used to be held at Lumbini, Swayambhu, and Bauddha on Buddha Jayanti before the Covid-19 crisis. Last year too, the celebration was limited by the pandemic.

The organizations at Bauddha area of Kathmandu have decided to conduct only puja at monastery, according to ward no-6 chair from Kathmandu Metropolis, Dipendra Kumar Lama.

Buddha born in royal family of King Suddhodhan and Queen Mayadevi had left his palace at the age of 29 for penance. He is regarded also as the 'Light of Asia'.

Buddhist philosophy is taught in the internationally acclaimed universities like Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard. There are also MA level programmes on Buddhist philosophy at Tribhuvan University, Nepal Sanskrit University, Lumbini Bauddha University in Nepal.

The teaching and sermons given by Lord Buddha during his lifetime of 80 years are collected in 'binaya', 'sutta', 'abhidhamma' and 'tripitak'.

Source: National News Agency Nepal