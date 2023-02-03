General

In the first six months of the current fiscal year, the Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Sustapurba) Nawalapur district has recorded 257 new enterprises. The enterprises include mostly the small industries based on agriculture and forest, environment, tourism and service-related, the Tourism and Industry Office said.

A large number of new agriculture and tourism-based industries are being established in the district, thanks to high potentials of agro-tourism.

Likewise, registration of such industries is on the rise also due to the grant subsidy given by the state, Chief of Office Sagar Khanal said.

During the period, 368 new business firms have been registered in commerce sector in the first six months of the current fiscal year. With this, the total number of industrial enterprises has reached 15,250 in the district.

From the registration of the new industries, Rs 4 million plus revenue was generated, Khanal said.

More new industries are being established in the cities along the highway. Most of the enterprises are based in district headquarters Kawasoti, Devchuli, Gaindakot and Madhyabindu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal