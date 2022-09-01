General

In the last 24 hours, a total of 269 persons contracted coronavirus in the country. The Ministry of Health and Population shared the information that 3,557 persons had undergone test for the coronavirus in this period.

Similarly, 215 infected persons got recovery in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 98.5 percent.

Now, the number of active cases of coronavirus in the country is 3,158.

A person succumbed to coronavirus in this period. The districts having more than 500 cases of infected persons are Kathmandu and Lalitpur. The districts with zero cases of infection are Manang, Mustang, Humla, Dolpa and Mugu.

Currently, there are 3,004 persons getting recovery at home isolation while 154 at institutional isolation, 46 in ICU and seven on ventilator support.

Source: National News Agency Nepal