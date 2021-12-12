General

A total of 28 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) have been reported by the Informal Sector Service Centre (INSEC) during the 16-Days of Activism against GBV that concluded on December 10.

The campaign running from November 25 to December 10 had a global theme- "Orange the world: End violence against women now!"

According to a report prepared by INSEC, Bagmati Province reported seven cases while Karnali Province 6. Similarly, five cases of gender-based violence were reported in Lumbini and Province-2 each.

Likewise, one case was reported in Province-1 and two in Gandaki Province. The victims included 18 girl children and 10 women. The report contains 13-points recommendation for the government and stakeholders to enable gender-friendly and victim-centric environment for effective implementation of the laws.

The report also calls for embracing policy of positive discrimination for women and third gender and mainstream them.

