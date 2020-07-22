Games

Saplings of various species were planted in Gauri Community Forest at Ghorahi sub-metropolis-2 as part of the forest rehabilitation campaign on Tuesday.

In order to preserve the forest that was already turned into barren land, over 28,000 saplings were planted in 60 bigha area of land.

Members of the forest users’ committees, people’s representatives and members of the House of Representatives had planted saplings in the area with the slogan ‘Let us make Chure rehabilitation campaign a success’.

The plantation is expected to check increasing soil erosion, preserve forest area and serve as a reliable source of income, said Division Forest Officer Deepak Gyawali.

Source: National News Agency Nepal