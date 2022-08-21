Health & Safety

The country reported a total of 286 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours from 4,423 sample tests, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

During the same period, 479 COVID-19 patients got rid of the virus. With the latest data, the number of active cases is 4,348 and the COVID-related fatality reached 11,992.

Currently, 4,155 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation, 193 in institutional isolation facilities and 51 in ICU bed. Likewise, five COVID-19 patients are being treated with ventilator support.

According to the Ministry, Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts have more than 500 active cases of virus each while no case is reported in Manang, Mustang, Kalikot, Humla, Dolpa, Mugu and Rukum Paschim districts.

Likewise, the Ministry said 4,343 individuals received anti-COVID vaccines in the past 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal