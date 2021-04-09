General

The Ministry of Health and Population has said that the country recorded a total of 288 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

With the latest update, the total number of infected persons reached 279,388.

Similarly, 127 people recovered from the flu-like infection during the same period which puts the total recovery number to 273,735.

Currently, the number of active cases stands at 2,615. Of them, 84 persons are staying in quarantine facilities, according to the Ministry.

Likewise, the Ministry said that no COVID-19 related death was recorded from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,038 persons have, however, succumbed to COVID-19 in the country till date.

Source: National News Agency Nepal