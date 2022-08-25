General

As many as 289 complaints were lodged at the District Administration Office Siraha against loan sharks.

The government had called for the victims to register complaints against loan sharks within the deadline of August 21.

It may be noted that the government had formed a taskforce to check surging trend of loan-sharking and take action against the defaulters.

The government mooted the measure to end the prevalence loan-sharking when it was preying on the poor and illiterate villagers.

Chief District Officer of Siraha Lalbabu Kawari said as many as 289 complaints were registered by the survivors of loan-sharking in the district. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal