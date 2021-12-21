General

A total of 290 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country in the past 24 hours. This was confirmed in the 17,089 tests conducted during the same period, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Likewise, 232 recovered during the same period which puts the recovery tally at 809,387. The recovery rate stands at 98 per cent, the Ministry said.

Similarly, three people succumbed to the deadly infection in the past 24 hours. This puts the death toll from the flu-like infection to 11,577 as of today. The fatality rate is 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said that there were currently 5,242 active cases in the country. Among them, 4,993 were receiving treatment in home isolation and 249 in institutional isolation. Those being treated in ventilator support stands at 25 and 95 were in ICU.

Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts have over 500 active cases of COVID-19 while Sunsari, Bhaktapur, Kaski, Banke and Kailali districts have over 200 active cases. Manang, Dolpa, Humla and Bajura districts currently do not have any active case of COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal