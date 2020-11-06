Health & Safety, medical

The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded the coronavirus infection among 2,909 people in the last 24 hours. It has reached the total infection 188,883.

A total of 10,153 persons had undergone PCR test in the latest round.

The Ministry informed that a total of 152,908 persons so far got recovery from the infection. Similarly, 4,005 persons recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 34,905 active cases of coronavirus. More than 1.5 million people have undergone PCR test in the country.

Moreover, the Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,338 cases of coronavirus where Kathmandu had 1,030, Lalitpur 187, and Bhaktapur 121.

Eighteen persons lost lives to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. It has reached the total fatality to 1,070.

Source: National News Agency Nepal