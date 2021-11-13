General

The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded a total of 295 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases were found after the tests conducted among 8,243 people.

With the latest update, the number of active cases in the country reached 7,278. The infection rate is currently at 18.2 percent. Currently, only a district having more than 500 infected persons is Lalitpur.

The Ministry further stated in its regular bulletin that there were 10 districts having more than 200 infected persons. They are Morang, Sunsari, Dhanusha, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Kaski, Nawalparasi Purba, Rupandehi and Kailali.

Similarly, there is zero infection in Humla and Mugu districts. In the last 24 hours, 478 persons got rid of virus. It reached the total recovery at 797,927. The recovery rate is 97.7 percent.

Meanwhile, two persons lost lives to coronavirus. A total of 11,471 persons died of coronavirus so far in Nepal. Currently, the home isolations have housed 6,752 infected ones while institutional isolations housed 526 infected persons. There are 193 infected persons receiving treatment at ICU and 57 on ventilator support.

The anti-COVID vaccine was administered to 34,716 persons on Saturday. It has reached the vaccination (first dose) to 8.8 million and full dose to 7.5 million in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal