The country witnessed a total of 332 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. Altogether 4,006 RT-PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Kathmandu reported the highest number of cases (139) in the past 24 hours followed by Kaski, Lalitpur, Baglung, Bara, Rupandehi, Morang and Banke.

With the latest count, the total corona caseload in the country reached 279,100.

Likewise, the Ministry shared that 79 people got discharged after recovery from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry stated that the recovery rate from the coronavirus infection in Nepal is 98 per cent.

With the recent report, the number of reported active case in the country is 2,454. Of them, 77 infected ones are in quarantine facilities across the country.

Similarly, no COVID-19 related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal