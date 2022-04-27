Human Rights

The Election Commission has dispatched printed ballot papers to 22 districts for the local level election-2079 to be held on May 13.

A total of 3.4 million ballot papers have been dispatched in trucks from the office of Janak Education Materials Center Limited in Bhaktapur and sent to 22 districts. Ballot papers have been sent to Kanchanpur, Bajhang, Kailali, Darchula and Dadeldhura of Sudur Paschim Province and Taplejung, Panchthar and Ilam of Province No. 1 today. The ballot papers will reach the concerned municipality within a few days.

Ballot papers have already been sent to 13 districts including 10 districts of Karnali and 3 districts of Sudur Paschim Province on April 26. Till date, printing of 18.7 million ballot papers has been completed. It is estimated that 19.4 million ballot papers will be required for the election being held in a single phase across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal