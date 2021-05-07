Key Issues

Three candidates including an independent one filed their candidacies on Friday for a seat in the National Assembly from the Bagmati Province.

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party’s Krishna Bahadur Tamang, CPN (UML)’s Ram Bahadur Thapa and independent candidate Dr Khimlal Devkota fielded their candidacies for the election to be held on 20 May.

Election Commission’s Spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha said that the list of nomination of the candidates would be released later today.

Likewise, Office of the Returning Officer has been set up in Hetauda for the by-elections.

Source: National News Agency Nepal