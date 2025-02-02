3-Day Medical Camp Commences for Eye Patients in Lakshmipur



Lakshmipur: A three-day free medical camp for eye patients in Lakshmipur municipality began today. Deputy Commissioner Rajib Kumar Sarkar inaugurated the camp at the hall room of Sadar Upazila Parishad this morning.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the initiative aims to provide medical services to approximately 2,000 extremely poor and helpless residents across 15 wards of the municipality. The camp is set to treat over 500 eye patients on its first day, offering both medical services and free medicines.





Numerous local officials attended the inauguration event, including Superintendent of Police Md. Akhter Hossain, Deputy Director of the Local Government and Municipal Administrator Md. Jasim Uddin, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jamshed Alam Rana, Sadar Upazila Youth Development Officer Md. Salah Uddin, and Municipal Executive Officer Khan Md. Farabi.





Deputy Commissioner Rajib Kumar Sarkar emphasized the significance of the initiative, noting that neglected individuals suffering from eye diseases often lack the financial means to access treatment. The municipality authorities aim to support these underserved community members through the camp. He also urged affluent individuals in the society to participate in similar social welfare efforts.

