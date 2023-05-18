Key Issues, politics

The nomination papers of three mayor aspirants are valid for Khulna City Corporation (KCC) elections after the scrutiny here today.

These three valid candidates are-Awami League (AL) backed mayor aspirant Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Jatiya Party's Md Shafiqul Islam Modhu and Md Abdul Auwal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh.

Md Alauddin, Returning Officer of the KCC election and regional election officer of Barishal announced the names of the valid mayoral candidates after scrutiny.

He also said the candidacy of Jaker Party's SM Sabbir Hossain, independent candidates Al-Amin Md Abdullah Chowdhury, engineer Sayed Kamrul Islam and SM Shafiqur Rahman have been canceled as they did not fulfill necessary information including voters' signatures, income tax and wealth statements.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of general councilors of 31 wards and councilors for 10 women-reserved seats is going on till 4.00 pm today.

A total of 149 candidates submitted their nominations for the post of general councilors and 39 for the post of women reserved councilors. The deadline for the scrutiny of nomination papers is on May 18 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is May 25. Election symbols will be distributed among the valid candidates on May 26, according to the election schedule.

The invalid candidates may appeal for their validity of the nomination papers on May 19 to May 21at the office of Khulna Divisional Commissioner.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha