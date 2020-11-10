General

The District Police Office Tanahun on Monday arrested 30 absconding defendants of different cases in the district in a single day.

Police caught the defendants of different criminal and offensive cases who have been absconding by not serving the district court punitive orders. The police arrested Anupmani Adhikari, 30, of Myagde rural municipality-4 who has been at large on a case of banking offense. The High Court Patan had penalized him a three-day jail sentence and Rs 250,000 on 19 Falgun 2076 BS.

Likewise, police apprehended seven absconding convicts of criminal offense cases, six of divorce cases, six of manhandling cases, one of theft cases and two of other cases. Other arrested are one each of robbery, forgery, domestic violence, vehicular crime, public offense and two related to defamation, shared DSP Yubaraj Timilsena.

The jail sentence to be served by the arrestees will be 48 days and penalty amounting to Rs 337,950.

Source: National News Agency Nepal