Rahugat village of Raghuganga Rural Municipality-3 in the district has been facing imminent risk of landslide with the incessant rainfall occurred for some days.

The landslip from local Salleriban has posed threat to the village, said a local Laxman Chalise, adding that the villagers began taking away their properties to safer places.

There are some 30 households with the population of 100. Among them, three houses have already moved their goods to safer places, he added.

The slanted area eroded in the length of 60 meter. The landslide occurred after haphazard construction of roadway, said another Tam Bahadur Chhantyal. The stream above the origin of landslip has further worsened the condition.

Chhantyal further said dozers were used without proper care to environment and soil structure which resulted in the landslide.

The infrastructure development office in the district had upgraded the Rahughat Piple-Bhagawati-Begkhola roadway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal