A woman was killed and three others sustained minor injuries when a car met with an accident at Kaushaltar of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality-3 in Bhaktapur district the wee hours today.

The deceased has been identified as Riya Shrestha, 30, of Pipalbot of Dhumrabarahi, Kathmandu, according to the Police Range, Bhaktapur.

The car (Ba 8 Cha 4756) overturned on the roadside after hitting a metal railing that served as a road divider and a cement pole subsequently. The vehicle was heading towards Kathmandu from Bhaktapur when the accident occurred along the six-lane road.

DSP Deepak Giri shared that four people including the driver were on board the ill-fated vehicle.

Driver Ranjit Karki, 26, Bijay Deuja, 26, Sudip Thapa, 27, who were on the run following the accident were apprehended later. All the three are the residents of Bhaktapur. They are being interrogated, police said.

It is learnt all the three fled the scene assuming that Shrestha was no more alive.

Shrestha was rushed to the Madhyapur Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The car has been completely damaged in the accident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal