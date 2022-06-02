General

As many as 300 locals were benefited from a free eye checkup camp organized at Beni municipality-5, Pulachaur. Myagdi Jaycees had conducted the camp on its 24th establishment day.

According to executive vice-chairperson of Myagdi Jaycees Kumar Baniya, some of the patients were provided with free medicines while eye glass was also distributed freely to 105 after diagnosing eye problems.

A team of health workers headed by Eye Officer at Netra Jyoti Sangh Myagdi Dinesh Baniya had provided eye checkup services to the people in the camp.

Ten people diagnosed with cataract would be provided with free treatment including surgery, Jaycees Myagdi chapter chairperson Sandeep Khatry pledged.

Elderly people had reaped higher benefits from the camp organized by Jaycees Myagdi and co-hosted by Nepal Red Cross Society Pulachaur Section with technical assistance from Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal