The country recorded 300 new cases of dengue in a week until Friday, according to the Epidemiology and Communicable Disease Control Division of the Department of Health Services.

With the new data, the number of dengue infected exceeded 47,000 in the country. The Division said that the number of dengue patients have deceased since mid-October but the risk of dengue continues until December.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Population has said that 28 new patients of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Sunday.

Of the 1,879 sample tests, 28 new cases were confirmed. The Ministry stated that 18 patients got recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are 570 active cases of coronavirus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal