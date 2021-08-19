General

Among those in Afghanistan, 300 Nepalis have registered their details, request support to return home. They recorded their information in the web portal run by Consular Service Department.

Similarly, a total of 42 Nepalis recorded their details via the phone number and email address managed by Deputy Chief of Protocol at Foreign Ministry till 5:00 pm on Thursday.

However, some people's details were sent from different locations. The Foreign Ministry informed that cooperation and coordination with the friendly countries was continuous for the rescue of the Nepalis from Kabul. Some of the Nepalis have already reached safe destination and their details are being ascertained.

On Thursday alone, a total of 296 Nepalis arrived home including eight via Jazeera Air from Kuwait. Those arriving home are now kept at a holding centre set up by CCMC at Samakhushi in Kathmandu, the Ministry added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal