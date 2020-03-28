General

At least 300 workers who were stranded along Sahajpur-Bogatan road as a result of lockdown imposed by the government over coronavirus crisis have been rescued on Friday.

Federal lawmaker Prem Bahadur Ale initiated the rescue through Home Ministry, said lawmaker Ale’s personal secretary Hemanta Regmi. All the rescued workers have been safely sent to their home, he said.

186 stranded Nepalis rescued from Jhulaghat

Meanwhile, a report from Baitadi stated that the 186 people who were stranded due to the lockdown for four days at the Indian border town of Jhulaghat have been rescued. They had come to Jhulaghat from various places in India on their way home in Baitadi, Bajhang and Dadeldhura districts of western Nepal but were stuck there. They were rescued on Friday night, chief of the District Health Office Baitadi, Yogesh Prasad Bhatta, said. He said they have been handed over to the local levels concerned for keeping them in quarantine.

It may be recalled here that the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), the National News Agency, had carried a news on Friday that this many Nepalis were stranded in Jhulaghat. This news had been carried by most of the media.

The District Administration Office Baitadi had taken initiatives for their rescue after this news was covered by the media.

Source: National News Agency Nepal