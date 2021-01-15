General

More than 300 thousand devotees visited Devghat, a religious site at the confluence of Trishuli and Kaligandaki Rivers on the occasion of the Maghe Sankranti festival on Thursday. They took holy dips in the river.

The devotees had arrived at Devghat a day earlier. Executive Director at Devghat Area Development Committee Dhiren Babu Ghimire informed that the committee however did not organize any formal programme due to the fear of Covid-19. The devotees came voluntarily for holy dip.

Various subcommittees were formed to make the festival well managed. The Maghe Sankranti fair was begun with by erecting a bamboo pole- a symbolic lingam. Similarly, 25 big boats were arranged for the religious visitors to facilitate dipping.

Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Red Cross rescuers and local Bote community were mobilized for the safety of the religious visitors taking dip in the river.

The bus transportation was also managed for thousands of visitors coming from Ramnagar, Thimura and Dhasdhunga and Anptari, according to Executive Director Ghimire.

Devghat is known as most visited religious place on Maghe Sankranti in Nepal.

