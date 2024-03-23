3,000 security personnel to be deputed in KTM Valley in view of Holi

Kathmandu: The District Police Range, Kathmandu, is to strengthen security in the Kathmandu Valley to make Holi festival safe and disciplined. Total 3,000 security personnel would be deputed in the Valley tomorrow, the day of Holi, to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival. Spokesperson of the District Police Range Kathmandu, Superintendent of Police Navaraj Adhikari told RSS that action would be taken against those involving in unlawful activities, driving vehicles under the influence of drug and alcohol, making noise consuming alcohol and causing trouble to the people during the Holi festival. He shared, "We have urged one and all to celebrate Holi festival in a civilized and grand manner. Stern action will be taken against those involved in unlawful activities." Altogether 2,500 security personnel in uniform and 500 in plain clothes would be mobilized to maintain law and order during Holi festival this year. Police would carry out checking from Sunday morning in Kathmandu Valley to prevent untoward incidents, it is stated. Similarly, those involving in activities like smearing colours and throwing water-filled balloons would also be brought under ambit of legal action. Source: National News Agency Nepal