Health & Safety

The country on Sunday recorded a total 3,122 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

With this, the number of coronavirus caseload reached 300,209 in Nepal.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, altogether 9,292 PCR tests and 786 antigen tests were carried out during the period.

Out of 9,292 PCR test, coronavirus was confirmed on 3,032 people while 90 through antigen test.

According to the Ministry, a total of 1,498 people tested positive for coronavirus in the Kathmandu Valley in last 24 hours. Of them, 1,132 cases are from Kathmandu district, 270 in Lalitpur and 96 in Bhaktapur.

Similarly, 450 people got recovered from the disease in last 24 hours. So far, the number of people getting recovered from the virus reached 277,573.

Source: National News Agency Nepal