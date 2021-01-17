Health & Safety, medical

Two more Nepalis died from coronavirus infection in abroad. According to Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), of them, one died in London and other one in South Africa from Covid-19 in last one week.

According to Health Committee under NRNA, with this, the number of Nepalis died from coronavirus has reached 319 in 20 different countries so far.

Coordinator of Health Committee, Sanjeev Sapkota, 54,591Nepalis living in 50 different countries on abroad were infected with coronavirus till Saturday. Of them, 52,945 were recovered.

More Nepalis living in London, Japan, and middle-east countries including South Africa have been found infected with coronavirus in last one week.

Meanwhile, Department of Foreign Employment and Welfare of the NRNA, also organised special virtual workshop regarding suicide prevention after Nepalis who are in overseas employment are found suffering from mental disorder.

The Department has organised such type of three workshops so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal