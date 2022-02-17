General

Thirty two schools in Lamjung district have been selected for the President Educational Reform Programme (PERP).

Under this programme, the selected schools will get Rs 62 million in grant, according to the Centre for Education and Human Resource Development (EHRD) under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The selected schools include six in Bensishahar Municipality, five in Sundarbazaar Municipality, four in Madyanepal Municipality, eight in Rainas Municipality, five in Dordi Rural Municipality, one in Dudhpokhari Rural Municipality and three in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality.

The allocated budget will be utilised to construct school buildings and libraries and to develop information and communication technology in the schools, said the EHRD.

Source: National News Agency Nepal