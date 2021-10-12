General

At least 33 passengers were injured in a bus accident occurred at Satkilo along the Lamosanghu-Jiri road section on Tuesday. The bus (ba 4 kha 1802) was heading to Charikot, Dolakha from Kathmandu.

Three of them are in critical condition, according to police. It is said the bus could not climb the sloppy road because of overload. It slid 10 meters down the road.

Police Chief of Sindhupalchowk district, Rajan Adhikari, informed that the injured ones were rescued by the locals and police persons. Those injured seriously in the accident have been sent to Dhulikhel Hospital. Others with minor injury are receiving treatment at local health facilities.

Similarly, fourteen passengers have been injured in a jeep accident occurred at Maleodar of Gandaki Rural Municipality-8 in Gorkha along the Gorkha-Benighat Arughat road section on Tuesday. Three among them are in critical condition. The jeep (Ba 20 Cha 4400) was heading to Majhitar of Dhading from Benighat, Gorkha. The jeep slipped some 50 meters down the road, according Chief of District Police in Gorkha, Prakash Dahal.

The injured ones have been sent to Chitwan Medical College, Bharatpur for treatment. Those with minor injury are receiving treatment at Community Hospital, Dhading, Dahal added.

Causes behind the accident are being studied.

