Chief Minister of State 1 Sherdhan Rai handed over on Friday 34 three-room house to 34 landless settler households in ward no.7 of Gramthan rural municipality of the district.

The houses were constructed under the 'people's home pogramme' of the government. The landless settlers had been rendered homeless after their makeshift homes on the bank of the Morang irrigation project canal were dismantled by the project.

The houses were constructed at the total cost of Rs. 34.1 million with support from the local infrastructure development programme, Tarai Madhesh prosperity programme and the rural municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Rai said that the present government would give homes to homeless and land to the landless during its tenure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal