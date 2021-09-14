General

The Ministry of Social Development in Karnali Province has shared a statistics that the province has 34 percent illiteracy rate, that is to say, 34 percent people do not have ability to read and write.

Undersecretary at the Ministry, Bishnu Prasad Adhikari, informed that among 79 local levels in 10 districts of the province, 36 local levels were yet to be literate. The Province Planning Commission has aimed at reaching the literacy rate 95 percent by the fiscal year 2080/81BS.

The province government has been launching various programmes since the fiscal year 2075/76BS in order to increase the literacy rate in the province. Even the budget of Rs 20 billion was allocated to this end three years back.

However, the budget could not be spent well due to COVID-19 impact. Each local level was provided Rs 200 thousand for it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal