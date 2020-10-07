Health & Safety

The country has witnessed a total of 3,439 COVID-19 infection cases in the past 24 hours, reaching active caseload of 25,007 so far. The Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,684 infection cases (1,296 in Kathmandu, 293 in Lalitpur and 95 in Bhaktapur), said Dr Jageshwor Gautam, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population. Swabs of 14,209 people were tested at various laboratories across the country.

Likewise, the country recorded 15 deaths due to the infection. With this, the death toll from the virus reached 578.

Similarly, 1,126 infected people were discharged from various health institutions after getting recovered. With this, the number of the people who have got over the virus reached 68,668. The number of people who have been kept at quarantine facility was 4,164.

Of the infection across the country, 10,596 have been kept in institutional isolation, and 14,411 in home isolation. Two hundred thirty three infected people are receiving treatment at intensive care units and 37 are on ventilator support.

Source: National News Agency Nepal